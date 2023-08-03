It’s the CM’s post that doesn’t leave me, says Ashok Gehlot

In a modest way, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday confessed he thought to quit the post, but it is the CM’s post that was not leaving me.

During a video conference, a heart transplant recipient Dhola Devi of Alwar told the chief minister, “Main aap ko dhanyavad deti hoon. Main ab swasth hoon. Main chahti hoon mukhya mantri aap hi rahe jao. Aap ki vajay se main theek hui hoon.” (I thank you, I am hale and hearty. I wish you continue on CM post for all times to come. Due to you, I am healthy today).

In response to the heartwarming words of his fan, the chief minister said, “I think many times of leaving this post, but it is the CM post that is not leaving me.”

His statement was greeted by thunderous applause from the audience at Chief Minister Residence where the CM dedicated 148 health schemes worth a sum of Rs.220 crore, and launch of a massive organ donation campaign in the evening.