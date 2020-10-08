In a second big mountaineering expedition within 27 days, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) achieved success in climbing the 21,615 feet-high Gangotri II peak in Uttarakhand, said the force on Thursday. Gangotri II peak is considered one of the technically challenging peaks in India to climb.

This snow-covered peak is located in Garhwal Himalayas in Uttarakhand. The paramilitary force said that nine members of its mountaineering wing of Sector headquarter Dehradun climbed the 6,590 metre or 21,615 ft-high Gangotri II peak last month on September 26 — a record second such ascent in the Covid-19 times. On August 31 this year, the mountaineers of the paramilitary force successfully completed the summit to Mt Leo Pargil in Himachal Pradesh.

As per ITBP, its nine-member team climbed the Gangotri II peak successfully at 8.20 a.m. on September 26 after continuous eight hours of climbing on the day. The leader of this extremely challenging expedition was Deputy Commandant Dipender Singh Mann and Deputy Leader was Assistant Commandant Bheem Singh. Head Constable Rajesh Chandra Ramola, Constable Pradeep Panwar, Santender Kundi, Harender Singh, Ashok Singh Rana, Arun Prasad, and Govind Prasad also reached the summit.

These team members undertook training and acclimatisation in spite of limitations of coronavirus crisis. The 53-member mountaineering expedition was launched on September 9 this year from Uttarkashi. “The team established five base camps in the mission,” said the ITBP. ITBP is considered as one of the fittest and toughest forces as it has been working in extremely cold high altitude terrain and climate conditions. The force as a pioneer mountain force is credited with 214 successful mountaineering expeditions since its raising, which is a record.

The ITBP works under the Ministry of Home Affairs and is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). It is responsible for guarding 3,488 kms of the India-China border.