IT professional from Lucknow commits suicide by inhaling nitrogen in Bhopal

An IT professional committed suicide by wrapping a plastic bag around his face before inhaling nitrogen gas from a cylinder inside his rented room in the Misrod area of Bhopal.

He was reportedly suffering from depression which was confirmed by a suicide note he purportedly left behind.

According to police, the youth’s body was recovered after his friends reported the matter to the police on 29 May. However, forensic experts suspect that he committed suicide two days ago.

The incident occurred in the Nirupam Royal Campus of the Jatkhedi locality. The police said the youth, who was identified as Siddarth Khurana (32), was from Lucknow.

His friends told the police that they did not see Siddarth for the past two days and finding his phone switched off, they went to his room to inquire about him. But when they found the room locked from the inside and no response forthcoming from Siddarth, they informed the police anticipating an eventuality.

According to Misrod Police Station Inspector Manish Raj Bhadauriya, a police team, on reaching his room, broke open the front door to gain entry. They found Siddarth’s body lying on the floor with a plastic bag wrapped around his face with the pipe of the nitrogen cylinder in his mouth.

The police also found some empty glasses indicating that the deceased had consumed some other substance or liquid as part of the suicide act.

The body was sent for postmortem and further details are awaited.

Sources said Siddarth’s friends told the police that he was staying with a girl from Chhindwara, MP in a live-in relationship. However, as the girl had gone to her home about 10 days ago Siddarth was living alone.

He was earlier working in an IT company but had left the job in November 2023.

The police recovered a prescription from a psychiatrist from the deceased’s room along with a four-page hand-written suicide note in English from the room and sent the suicide note to handwriting experts for verification.

In the suicide note, Siddarth allegedly declared that he was committing suicide because despite wanting to do a lot and being capable enough to do a lot in life, he had failed. He also reportedly mentioned that he learned about the silent and painless way to commit suicide on YouTube. And that he opted for nitrogen as it takes just 40 seconds to finish life, the police said.

Sources said Siddarth described his life in his suicide note akin to that of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and had no option but to end his life.

Sushant Rajput, a promising actor with successful Bollywood, committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai in June 2020.