IT notice to Naidu serves YSRCP as new ammo against ex-CM

With the Income Tax Department serving a notice to TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly receiving kickbacks of Rs 118 crore from infrastructure companies during his tenure as Andhra Pradesh chief minister the ruling YSRCP got new ammo against its bête noir.

The party launched a scathing attack on the former CM accusing him of looting in the name of developing Amaravati, the greenfield capital city envisaged by him.

Reports about the income tax notice to Naidu have political implications as well since the TDP is currently fishing for an alliance with the BJP ahead of General Elections in 2024. The first notice was issued some months ago and the department issued a second one in August following Naidu’s reply.

Advertisement

The IT Department issued the notice to Naidu asking him why the amount, Rs 118 crore, received by him apparently as kickbacks from infrastructure companies through bogus subcontractors should not be treated as “undisclosed income” and be processed as per the law.

The IT investigations against Naidu began following raids carried out against Manoj Vasudev Pardasany who had participated in the tendering process in Andhra Pradesh on behalf of Shapoorji Pallonji during TDP regime. Incriminating evidence including messages, chats and excel sheets recovered during raids unearthed siphoning off of funds and cash generation by several infrastructure companies which were then delivered to the former chief minister.

Not to let go of the opportunity, the YSRCP launched a bitter attack on the TDP chief who was seen in deep conversation with BJP president JP Nadda during the release of coins to honour TDP founder NT Rama Rao on his birth centenary at the Rashtrapa. YSRCP MLA Perni Nani said, “Chandrababu’s secret has been unearthed by the Income Tax Department. He took bribes worth Rs 118 crore in the name of infrastructure companies. He was pocketing all the money while talking about developing Andhra Pradesh. Looting took place in the name of the capital Amaravati.”

Till yesterday, the YSRCP leaders were targeting the TDP chief for trying to secure an alliance with the BJP. Although the state BJP is keen to form an alliance with the TDP, the Central leadership is yet to show any concession towards the TDP chief after he exited the NDA months before General elections in 2019.