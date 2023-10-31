ISRO team begins Badrinath shrine survey following PMO order

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun geological survey of Badrinath Shrine area, following an order from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for a detailed report of the moraine based Himalayan terrain before taking up the second phase of construction works in accordance with the newly prepared Master Plan.

The state government officials informed that PMO ordered a survey following objections raised by the Badrinath priests against the construction works nearly a month ago. As per the PMO order, the construction work within 70 meters radius of the Badrinath shrine will begin only after the survey report is submitted to the government for perusal and necessary instructions.

The Uttarakhand government officials have informed that a six-member team of ISRO’s Hyderabad based National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) began geological survey of Badrinath Shrine area and redevelopment site on Sunday. The ISRO team will assess if the ongoing first phase construction works in the shrine area have caused any damage to the revered ‘Panch Dhara’ (five water streams) and track route of hot water spring channel to find its destination.

When contacted, senior geologist and key member of the ISRO team, Prof MPS Bisht informed: “The survey works began on Sunday following direction from the PMO. The six-member team of ISRO is mainly focussing on geological study, thermal imaging and assessment of other topographical features at Badrinath reconstruction site.”

It is worth noting that a Gujarat based construction firm working in Badrinath had started the drilling work close to the ‘Panch Dhara’ and hot spring reservoir area more than a month ago as per its construction plan.

However, the JCB was damaging the original structure of the site, angering local priests and others. They protested against the construction, demanding its immediate stoppage. The matter was brought to the knowledge of the PMO, resulting in a survey order.