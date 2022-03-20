Israel PM to visit India in early April

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will visit India on 2 April, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am delighted to pay my first official visit to India at the invitation of my friend @PMOIndia Modi,” the Israreli leader tweeted.

The two leaders first met on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow last October, at which Prime Minister Modi invited Prime Minister Bennett to pay an official visit to the country.

This visit will reaffirm the important connection between the countries and the leaders, and will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Israel and India, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said.

The purpose of the visit is to advance and strengthen the strategic alliance between the countries, and to expand bilateral ties. In addition, the leaders will discuss the strengthening of cooperation in a variety of areas, including innovation, economy, research and development, agriculture and more.

Apart from holding wide-ranging talks with Modi, Prime Minister Bennett will meet other senior ministers as well as visit the Jewish community in the country during the visit.

Bennett credited Modi with restarting relations between India and Israel. ”The relations between our two unique cultures — the Indian culture and the Jewish culture — are deep, and they rely on deep appreciation and meaningful collaborations. There are many things we can learn from the Indians, and this is what we strive to do. Together we will expand our cooperation to other areas, from innovation and technology, security and cyber, to agriculture and climate change,” he said.

Ever since he came to power in 2014, Modi has given a new dimension to India’s ties with Israel. He enjoyed a great rapport with former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.