Israel would help India to convert 150 villages around the Centres of Excellence into villages of Excellence, said Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar here on Friday.

While 75 villages would be taken up this year, the remaining would be taken up subsequently. Israel would provide Technical assistance and offer it other expertise to make agriculture a more profitable business.

The Union Agriculture Minister informed this while welcoming Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon at Krishi Bhawan on the completion of 30 years of diplomatic relations with India and Israel.

He said presently 29 Centres of Excellence has been functioning in India in 12 states, producing more than 25 million vegetable plants, over 387 thousand quality fruit plants, and has the capacity to train 1.2 lakh farmers per year.