IPS Umesh Mishra to be new DGP in Rajasthan

The Government of Rajasthan appointed senior most IPS officer Umesh Mishra as the new Director General of Police (DGP) in the state.

1989 batch IPS, presently Mishra is DG-Intelligence in the state.

Late on Thursday night, the Department of Personnel issued Mishra’s appointment order.

He will take up the charge on November 3rd when the present DGP Mr M L Lather will retire.

Mishra’s appointment was made under the recommendations of the Empanelment Committee constituted by UPSC and his tenure will be of 2 years.