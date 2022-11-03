IPS Umesh Mishra takes charge as DGP in Rajasthan

Senior most IPS officer of 1989 batch Umesh Mishra, on Thursday, took the charge of Director General of Police in Rajasthan.

The Government of Rajasthan had earlier appointed senior Mishra as the new DGP inview of retirement of Mr ML Lather who was give an official level farewell at Police Academy this morning.

Mishra was till now DG-Intelligence in the state.

Mishra’s appointment was done under the recommendations of the Empanelment Committee constituted by UPSC and his tenure will be of 2 years.