IPS Umesh Mishra takes charge as DGP in Rajasthan

Mishra was till now DG-Intelligence in the state.

Statesman News Service | Jaipur | November 3, 2022 6:22 pm

New DGP for Rajasthan

New DGP Mishra ( RHS) shaking hands of retiree Lather at latter's farewell ceremony. 

Senior most IPS officer of 1989 batch Umesh Mishra, on Thursday, took the charge of Director General of Police in Rajasthan.
The Government of Rajasthan had earlier appointed senior Mishra as the new DGP inview of retirement of Mr ML Lather who was give an official level farewell at Police Academy this morning.
Mishra’s appointment was done under the recommendations of the Empanelment Committee constituted by UPSC and his tenure will be of 2 years.
