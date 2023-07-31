IP University to host 9th International Nitrogen Conference

The Centre for Sustainable Nitrogen and Nutrient Management, School of Biotechnology, IP University, with the support from Sustainable India Trust, Delhi, is going to host 9th International Nitrogen Conference (N 2024) from February 5-8, 2024 at the university’s Dwarka campus.

A dedicated website of this conference was launched with the start of registration of delegates from India and abroad.

According to Conference Chair of N 2024 Prof Nandula Raghuram of IP University, the sole objective of organising this conference is to address various aspects of balancing global environmental change with sustainable nitrogen management.

“Nitrogen is not just a new carbon but much worse, as its reactive forms go beyond climate change and impact all the sustainable development goals,” said Prof Raghuram.

“Nitrogen pollution of our air, water and upper atmosphere limits our ability to tackle other anthropogenic threats to the sustainability of our planet. India led the first UN resolution on Sustainable Nitrogen Management and co – chaired its implementation globally in the UN environment programme. So this conference is very significant for us,” he added.