Invest Rajasthan Summit: A two-day “Invest Rajasthan Summit‘ to woo mainly NRI investment and Indian business tycoons will begin here on October 7. However, With MoUs worth Rs10.44 lakh crores (repeat crores) already signed ahead of the Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit, Rajasthan is poised to take a significant step toward a new era of industrialization.

This was disclosed by Rajasthan Industries and Commerce Minister Shakuntla Rawat and Rajiv Arora, chairman of Rajasthan Export Promotion Council and RSIC at a joint press conference here on Saturday.

सचिवालय में इनवेस्ट राजस्थान 2022 के तहत 7 व8अक्टूबर को होने वाले इन्वेस्ट राजस्थान समिट पर मंथन किया।उधोग विभाग से जुड़े विभिन्न विषयों पर विस्तार से चर्चा के साथ अब तक की तैयारियों और भावी कार्ययोजना को लेकर भी चर्चा की एवं नई नीतियों और उद्यमियों के प्रस्तावों पर भी मंथन किया। pic.twitter.com/VXEYP8jvPG — Shakuntala Rawat (@ShakuntalaRavat) September 2, 2022

Invest Rajasthan Summit

“Approximately 3,000 delegates from diverse sectors and industries will attend and participate in two days conclaves on Tourism, NRR, MSMEs, Agri Business, Starts-up, and future-ready sectors,” they said.

The summit will be graced by C K Birla (Birla group of companies), Puneet Chhatwal (Indian Hotels Company), Praveer Sinha (Tata Power Company Ltd), Kamal Bali (Volvo group), Ajay Shriram (DCM Shriram), Vikram Kirloskar (Toyota Kirloskar), Anil Agarwal (Vedanta group), B Santhanam (Saint Gobain), Sanjiv Puri (ITC) and Grameme MacDonald (JCB).

‘Invest Rajasthan Summit’ from October 7 to woo NRI investors

Following the benefits of land, resources, infrastructure, and state government policies, the investment proposals have been received across industries, Veenu Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary at Udyog Bhawan, said. In order to uphold the tagline of its major investment conference, Committed and Delivered (Slogan for summit), Rajasthan now seeks to make the investment intentions received a reality, Gupta said.

Focus on signing MoUs with major industrial corporations

Of the Rs.10.44 lakh crore worth MOUs signed in recent months, the investments worth Rs.2 lakh crore have been executed in various sectors, Minister Rawat replied to a question.

The government would try to implement all MOUs before next year’s assembly polls in December 2023, and the Congress government headed by Ashok Gehlot would be repeated, the Minister claimed on another question.