Intra-sect conference held at Ram Krishna mission sevashram in Kankhal

As the nation celebrates the 125th anniversary of Ramakrishna Mission, an intra-faith conference of renowned spiritual leaders was held at Ram Krishna mission sevashram in Kankhal on Sunday.

Speaking on the ocassion, Swami Dayamurtyananda, Secretary Ram Krishan Mission Sewashram said, “The motto of the Sevashram is ‘Atmano Mokshaartham Jagat Hitaya Ch’ which means for the liberation of oneself and for the welfare of the world…”

Saints from across the country, including Juna Peethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri Maharaj, Nirmal Peethadhishwar Shri Mahant Swami Gyan Dev Singh Maharaj, All India Akhara Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, Swam and saints of Ramakrishna Mission from Mumbai-Kolkata, participated in the inter-sect conference.

On the occassion, a 1.5 Tesla MRI machine was also inaugurated in the Sevashram. The machine was recently installed in the medical facility of the Sevashram. Kuashal Tikoo, a resident of Hong Kong donated the major portion of funds needed for the MRI machine.

The Sevashram hospital receives around 800 patients every day from Haridwar and its surrounding places, Swami Dayamurtyananda added.