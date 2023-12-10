International workshop on autism to be held in Delhi

A two-day international workshop on the ‘Indian Scale for Assessment of Autism (ISAA)’ by the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (Divyangjan), Secunderabad, will be held at DAIC, New Delhi, on December 11 and 12, the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment said here on Sunday.

Funded under the National Fund of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPWD), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, this workshop boasts a diverse participation from both India and abroad.

At present, 82 participants from India and 18 participants from 9 countries, including the US, UK, Germany, New Zealand, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangladesh and Bhutan, have already registered to partake in this enlightening gathering.

The primary objective of this programme is to impart training to professionals in the utilization of the ISAA tool, a pioneering assessment method developed by NIEPID.

Recognized as one of the approved tests by the Government of India for autism assessment, ISAA is not only utilized by professionals within the country but also across the Asia Pacific Region. As an open-source tool, it empowers professionals to contribute to the well-being of individuals with autism.

“Distinguished guests gracing the occasion includes Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, DEPWD, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment as the Chief Guest, and Rajeev Sharma, Joint Secretary, DEPWD, MSJ&E, New Delhi, as the Guest of Honour. The presence of B V Ram Kumar, Director, NIEPID, further enhances the significance of this gathering,” the Ministry said.