“Internal politics goes on, we will resolve it”: Ashok Gehlot on Rajasthan crisis

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Wednesday, attempted to downplay the political problem in the state for which the party’s central leadership has issued show cause notices to three of his supporters, saying, “Internal politics goes on, we’ll resolve it.”

Gehlot will meet the party president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday in Delhi after he reached here on Wednesday. In a talk with reporters, the Rajasthan CM said that the Congress party works under the Congress President and the decisions would be taken later. Gehlot had become the front-runner to become Congress president.

He added that members of Congress are worried about the direction in which the nation is headed and solving the issue is more important.

“Be it inflation, unemployment, or dictatorial tendency in the country, Rahul Gandhi worries about it. All of us in Congress worry about the direction in which the country is heading. Tackling is more important for us. Internal politics goes on, we’ll resolve it,” CM said.

“We work under Congress president. Decisions will be taken as per that in the time to come. Media should recognise the issues of the country. Authors, journalists are being called anti-nationals and jailed. We worry for them and Rahul Gandhi is on Yatra for them,” he added.

After his arrival in Delhi, Gehlot reached the Jodhpur House.

In order to select Gehlot’s replacement, the Congress called a gathering of party MLAs in Jaipur, but his supporters attended a “parallel meeting.”

Congressmen Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge, who had been to Rajasthan as observers, provided Sonia Gandhi with a written report.

Senior party leader Digivijaya Singh has reportedly decided to run for president of the Congress even though there is just one day left to submit candidacy papers and none have been submitted, probably because of the issue in Rajasthan.

Digvijaya Singh said, “I had no plans to come to Delhi, but because of this election, I am coming to Delhi.”

Digivijaya Singh, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh may file the nomination papers for the President’s post on Thursday after he arrived in Delhi on Wednesday.

Although Singh claims he has not spoken to any Gandhi family members, he has made the decision to run for office and submit a nomination.

The contest has become more fascinating thanks to Digvijaya Singh since G23 leader Shashi Tharoor is most likely to submit his nomination on Friday.

Ashok Gehlot was regarded as one of the leading candidates in the polls, but the situation in Rajasthan, for which three of his supporters have received a show cause notice, has raised some questions about his candidacy.

The contest has taken on a new twist with the potential candidacy of Digvijaya Singh. Gehlot and Tharoor were previously thought of as two prominent possibilities for the position.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is being organised by Rahul Gandhi, has had Digvijaya Singh involved in its preparation. The yatra, which began in Kanyakumari, will end in Kashmir after travelling more than 3,500 kilometres. Following the events in Jaipur, where a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting had been planned as part of the procedure to choose his successor, Ashok Gehlot has been the target of leaders. There is still doubt around Gehlot’s nomination as numerous leaders are asking Sonia Gandhi to withdraw her support.

Digvijay Singh would be the deciding factor in the votes if he decided to run for office.

The nomination process for the next president of Congress will run through September 30. The outcome of the election will be announced on October 19.

The next chief minister would be decided in a day or two, according to Congressman KC Venugopal, who earlier in the day claimed that there “is no drama” in the state.

K C Venugopal told ANI, “There is no drama in Rajasthan. Everything will be clear in a day or two. The media may see this as a drama but at least you are discussing the INC president election. You cannot discuss the presidential election of any other party in this country.”

The senior leader also said that the party president elections are being carried out in a very “democratic manner.”

Venugopal said, “Congress is doing it in a very democratic manner, it will end in two days smoothly.”