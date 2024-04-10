Insurgency in North-East ended under NDA rule: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the North-Eastern states have been freed of insurgency under the NDA rule.

Sarma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several peace accords were signed which paved the way for peace in the restive region.

Drawing a parallel, Sarma highlighted a recent roadshow by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Tinsukia, pointing out the absence of extensive security measures compared to previous gatherings, which were marred by security concerns due to insurgency activities.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the past, Sarma recalled frequent bombings, IED explosions, and tragic loss of lives, especially among the youth and law enforcement personnel, due to insurgent attacks.

He underscored the remarkable transformation evident in the present scenario, citing the absence of insurgency not only in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh but also in other regions like Karbi Anglong and eastern Assam.

Sarma attributed this shift towards peace to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, asserting a significant reduction in insurgency activities across Assam.