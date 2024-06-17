Instead of peddling lies, Delhi should improve its water distribution system: Haryana CM

Accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi of lying to the people, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh said on Monday that before blaming us, the Delhi government should first improve its water distribution system.

The AAP is spreading lies and is unable to manage the water crisis in Delhi, he pointed out.

Singh told reporters: “We are giving them (Delhi government) enough water. They should look into their own affairs…They (AAP) have been in power in Delhi for 10 years, they should have thought about water distribution… They are making false allegations that less water is being given…”

Haryana is giving enough water, he said, ”Whatever water we have been giving, we are giving ‘sawaya'(125 per cent more).”

He claimed that the Delhi government was more focussed on corruption while they should be thinking about progress and development for the people.

”But the Delhi leaders are misleading people for political gains. They did not take concrete steps in the last 10 years to tackle this problem. They have failed in management and distribution of water in their state,” he stressed.

”People of Delhi we respect, if they are in discomfort, we are also troubled,” he said, adding that the people should remove their(AAP’s) mask of corruption.

The Delhi government has alleged that the national capital is facing a severe water crisis as the supply from Haryana has significantly dwindled, resulting in a reduction of water production by 70 million gallons per day (MGD).

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has alleged that the city’s water production has dropped to 932 MGD due to insufficient inflow from Haryana.

She said the water level at the Wazirabad Barrage has plunged by six feet to 668.5 feet, and the water received from Munak canal has decreased to 902 cusecs.