What was the inspiration behind Tata Nano? Ratan Tata reveals

Tata Nano was introduced in India amid a lot of hype and fanfare. This car was portrayed as the cheapest car in the world, but being the cheapest car it did not survive in the long run.

No matter the sale volumes, the Tata Nano was introduced for the Indian families who find it harder to purchase a four-wheeler despite their needs. Today, years after the mini-car has been discontinued, Ratan Tata himself revealed the story behind the vehicle that many see as a revolutionary product ahead of its time.

Though Tata Motors halted the production of Nano in 2019 due to a decline in demand, the car remains special in the history of India’s automobile industry.

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. In his latest Instagram post, Tata reminds the Nano, revealing what was the inspiration behind creating such a vehicle.

Talking about his nostalgic moment he wrote in his post ”What really motivated me, and sparked a desire to produce such a vehicle, was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads. One of the benefits of being in the School of Architecture, it taught me to doodle when I was free. At first, we were trying to figure out how to make two-wheelers safer, the doodles became four wheels, no windows, no doors, just a basic dune buggy. But I finally decided it should be a car. The Nano was always meant for all our people.”