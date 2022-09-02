INS Vikrant, a collective effort of all govts since 1999: Cong

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned INS Vikrant, the Congress on Friday asked to acknowledge the efforts of previous governments in building INS Vikrant — India’s first Indigenous aircraft.

Taking to Twitter, veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “India’s 1st indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant commissioned today is a collective effort of all govts since 1999. Will PM acknowledge it? Let’s also recall the original INS Vikrant that served us well in the 1971 war. Much reviled Krishna Menon played a key role in getting it from the UK.”

The aircraft carrier keel was laid in 2009 by the UPA government and was launched during that period, Congress said.

Prime Minister Modi commissioned the fully indigenous developed aircraft carrier INS Vikrant this morning. After unveiling the aircraft carrier, the Prime Minister said India has joined the select club of nations who have developed indigenous aircraft carriers.

“INS Vikrant is a floating airfield, a floating town, and the power generated in it can light up 5,000 houses, while the cables can run to Kashi from Kochi,” said the Prime Minister while addressing the gathering.

He that its deck is up to the size of two football fields and its an example of the government’s aim to make India self-reliant in the defense sector.

Though the security of the Indo-Pacific region is our priority, in the past it was ignored, he said.

Unveiling the new flag of the Navy, the PM said: “Indian Naval flags carried a sign of slavery which has been replaced with a new one inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

The new Naval Ensign draws inspiration from the seal of great Indian emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which depicts steadfastness, while the octagonal shape represents the 8 directions symbolizing the multi-directional reach of the navy, Prime Minister Modi said.

