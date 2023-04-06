Inmates harassed at open air jail: Odisha rights panel orders probe

The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed the State Government to probe into the alleged substandard food being served to the inmates of Biju Patnaik Open Air Ashram and allegations relating to misbehavior of inmates by the Jail Superintendent.

It’s pertinent to note here the open air jail had earlier hogged the spotlight after Ashok Kumar Behera, the jailer of the open-air jail in Jamujhari of Khordha district, charged that the superintendent is perpetrating in illegalities and irregularities by not providing proper food and other articles to the inmates as per the governmental guidelines.

Behera had further alleged that he is being framed up in false and fabricated charges for taking up the cause of the inmates.

Acting on jailer Behera’s complaint, the OHRC directed the Special Secretary, Home Department to conduct an inquiry into the allegations leveled against the open air jail superintendent and furnish a report to the commission in an affidavit within a month.

The rights panel also asked the Home Department to ensure that the petitioner (Jailer) is not harassed by the Superintendent.

The open air jail works with the objective of helping the inmates in becoming better, disciplined and responsible persons so that they will adjust themselves in the mainstream of the society after their release.