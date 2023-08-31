Inland waterways driving economic growth with Rs 5,200-crore investment: Minister

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said here on Thursday that the inland waterways sector has surged under NDA rule, with a government investment of ₹5,200 crore since 2014.

This investment marks a significant 200 per cent increase over the past nine years compared to the preceding 28 years.

Sonowal emphasized the urgency of developing inland waterways, stating they play a pivotal role in unlocking the economic potential of India’s hinterlands. He highlighted the collaborative industry ecosystem fostered by these investments, which enhances cooperation among neighboring countries and unlocks substantial trade and commerce potential across South Asia.

Guwahati witnessed the ceremonial inauguration of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS) roadshow, to be hosted in Delhi this October..

Sonowal also emphasized the government’s aim to elevate Indian ports to global standards, facilitating increased industrialization, manufacturing, and ease of doing business. He expressed pride in India’s role as one of the fastest-growing maritime nations, contributing to this era of evolution and transformation. Modernizing ports, he stated, is essential for progress in coastal communities, districts, and the nation at large.

The GMIS 2023 roadshow showcased various dignitaries from trade, commerce, and the maritime sector, including ministers from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Representatives from neighboring Bhutan and Bangladesh also participated, emphasizing regional collaboration.

The event spotlighted key projects such as Jalmarg Vikas and Arth Ganga, backed by a budget of ₹4,634 crore, as well as allocations for the development of River Brahmaputra (NW-2) and a Ship Repair facility at Pandu. Funding extends to new National Waterways like River Barak (NW-16) and the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route. This robust investment has led to numerous initiatives for comprehensive National Waterway development.

The roadshow comprised technical sessions, ministerial discussions, and trade-focused sessions. This event is part of a series leading up to the main Global Maritime India Summit, 2023, scheduled for October 17-19 in Delhi. Previous events took place in Kolkata, Mangalore, Visakhapatnam, and Goa. Roadshows are also planned in Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Varanasi, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore.