Infosys, one of the leading global software company, vacated one of its buildings in Bengaluru after a team member was suspected for Coronavirus or COVID-19.

“To ensure preparedness, we are evacuating only the IIPM building as a precautionary measure on receiving information that a team member from the building may have been in proximity to COVID-19 suspect,” news agency IANS quoted its Bengaluru development centre head Gururaj Deshpande as saying.

“Please note that this is only to ensure the safety of our employees and we will sanitise the place for our safety,” Deshpande further said( in the e-mail).

Deshpande requested the employees to stay calm to ensure they are cautious and better prepared. He also advised them to reach out the company’s global help desk numbers in case of emergency.

“We request you to refrain from believing in or spreading any information that is hearsay/rumours via any of the social media channels,” the IT major’s Bengaluru development centre head said.

“We request your support to ensure we handle this situation with utmost responsibility,” he added.

The development came as Karnataka is grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic, as the first death from COVID-19 being reported from the state.

The Karnataka government has advised all the IT and biotech firms across this tech hub to allow their employees to work from their homes for a week to avoid risking them to Coronavirus outbreak.

Infosys has a sprawling campus in the city with over a dozen buildings housing its development centres and corporate house since the 1990s.

(With agency inputs)