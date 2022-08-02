Inflation making life difficult for poor, BJP favouring corporates: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Tuesday, lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government on the issue of rising inflation and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deliberately raising taxes to give benefits to his ‘corporate friends’.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP Punjab’s chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the skyrocketing inflation has made life difficult for the common people and many are now finding it difficult to afford two-time meals in the country.

“Millions of people have become victims of starvation and malnutrition due to rising inflation. Pity is that instead of providing relief to the common people, PM Modi is busy in giving benefits to his industrialist friends by waiving their loans,” Kang said.

Giving the example of the Ujjwala scheme, Kang said that inflation has exacerbated the fiscal problems of the common man that more than four crore people did not refill their cylinders. The price of an LPG gas cylinder has gone up to Rs 1,150 today as against Rs 350 eight years ago. The Modi government has, however, imposed GST on essential items of food and drink instead of providing relief to poor people, he added.

Stressing that increasing fuel cost has led to rise in the transportation and other expenses, which have a direct impact on inflation, Kang urged the Central government to immediately bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST and provide relief to the common man.