Infiltration bid foiled by Army, 2 terrorists killed

Atleast two heavily armed terrorists were killed in the wee hours on Tuesday when the Army troops foiled an infiltration bid through the Line of Control (LOC) in the Naushera sector in Rajouri district of Jammu.

A defence spokesman said that during reconnaissance of the area by Quadcopter, two bodies of infiltrators have been spotted.

Further reconnaissance of the general area of attempted infiltration site is in progress. Area is being scanned thoroughly.

Pakistan backed terrorists made the infiltration attempt on the night intervening 22–23 August, the spokesman added.

Further details were awaited.