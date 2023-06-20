Industry linkage imperative for sustaining StartUps: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday stressed that the industry linkage is imperative for sustaining StartUps and can play a pivotal role in changing the mind-set of youth.

Addressing a business meet organised by BJP here, the said the world is celebrating India’s business today and is acknowledging that this is a bright era of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with global benchmarks hailing and celebrating India’s growth story. India is being hailed as the world’s fastest growing economy and stands at number 5 after leaving behind the United Kingdom, he said.

The best evidence of India’s growth story, said Dr Jitendra Singh, is that the country has earned 174 million dollars by launching American Satellites which is only possible under PM Narendra Modi who scrapped nearly 2000 obsolete laws which were a hindrance in India’s economic growth.

He also said that the pro-business reforms unleashed by the Modi led government in the last nine years is laying a strong foundation of New India, opening up new vistas for the business community, improving India’s rank in ease of doing business from 142 in 2014 to 63 in 2022, as per World Bank report.In Global Innovation Index , India jumped from number 81 to 40, he added.

During the meet, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, under PM Modi, India has had a huge quantum jump in the global benchmarks with India being the fastest growing economy in the world having overtaken United Kingdom, jumping forty points up in the global innovation index, ranking third in the Start-up ecosystem with more than one lakh Start-ups from 250 in 2014 with more than 100 unicorns in 2023.

The per capita income has also doubled under the present government from last nine years with manifold increase in exports in almost every sector be that the mobile chip technology, defence, toy industry, khadi (one lakh crore turnover in 2021-22), Aggarbati using home grown bamboo earlier imported from China etc. With the IMF rating saying that the world is looking at India as the bright spot giving self-esteem to all of us, Dr. Jitendra Singh added.