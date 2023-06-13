Industrialists get all clearances within 17 days in Punjab

In a move aimed at facilitating the industrial growth in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday handed over unique green colour coded stamp paper to two industrialists of the state.

Handing over the stamp papers, the Chief Minister said that Punjab is the first state to introduce green colored stamp papers to facilitate the entrepreneurs for setting up their units, thereby giving much needed fillip to industrial growth of the state.

He described it as a revolutionary step aimed at promoting ease of doing business for the entrepreneurs desirous of setting up their units in the state.

He said that any industrialist who is keen on setting his industrial unit in the state can get this unique colour coded stamp paper from the Invest Punjab Portal.

Mann said industrialists will have to just pay various fees required for getting clearances in form of CLU, forest, Pollution, Fire and other to set up his unit while purchasing this single stamp paper only.

The CM said after purchasing the stamp paper, two industrialists have got all the necessary clearances from all the departments within 17 days to set up their units. He said this will facilitate the industrialists in a big way by saving their time, money and energy.

Mann said green color stamp paper will symbolize that the industrialist has already paid the entire fee for the clearances required for industry. He said the same color coding will also be implemented in other sectors like housing.