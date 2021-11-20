Indore wins ‘Cleanest City’ award for fifth consecutive time

For the fifth consecutive year, Indore has been awarded the title of India’s Cleanest City under ”Swachh Survekshan”, while Surat and Vijayawada bagged the second and third spots respectively in the ‘more than 1 lakh population’ category.

In the population category of ‘less than 1 lakh’, Vita, Lonavala, and Sasvad, all from Maharashtra, bagged the first, second and third positions respectively.

Varanasi emerged as the ‘Best Ganga Town’ while Ahmedabad Cantonment won the title of ‘India’s Cleanest Cantonment’, followed by Meerut Cantonment and Delhi Cantonment.

In the category of ‘Fastest Mover’, Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) emerged as the ‘Fastest Mover City’ (in the ‘more than 1 lakh population category) with a jump of 274 ranks from 361st position in the 2020 rankings to the 87th position this year, thus securing a place among the top 100 cities.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind today felicitated the awardees of the cleanest cities of India at the ‘Swachh Amrit Mahotsav’ hosted as part of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.

In the state awards, Chhattisgarh, for the third consecutive year emerged as the ‘Cleanest State’ in the category of “more than 100 Urban Local Bodies(ULBs)” while Jharkhand, for the second time, won the Cleanest State award in the “less than 100 ULBs” category. Karnataka and Mizoram became the ‘Fastest Mover States’ in the big (more than 100 ULBs) and small (less than 100 ULBs) state category respectively.