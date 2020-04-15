The total number of Coronavirus cases in Indore went up to 544 after 117 new cases were reported from the Madhya Pradesh city on Wednesday, an official said.

Till late Tuesday night, the state’s industrial hub reported 427 COVID-19 cases. “A report from a Delhi-based laboratory has found 117 more people of Indore infected with the coronavirus. Now, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city has gone up to 544.

Of these, 37 patients have so far died during treatment,” Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said.

An analysis of the data shows that till Wednesday morning, the death rate of COVID-19 patients in the city was around 6.8 percent, higher than the national average.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to the people of Indore to not panic while adding that the number of Coronavirus will increase in the coming days. He said the government has decided to conduct mass testing to help control the spread of the deadly disease.

The city has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

So far, Bhopal has 158 cases, Jabalpur (12), Gwalior (6), Ujjain (26), Morena 14, Khargone (17), Barwani (17), Chhindwara (4), Vidisha (13), Hoshangabad (15), Khandwa (15), Dewas (7), Shajapur and Raisen (4 each), Sheopur (3), Shivpuri, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Satna (2 each) and 1 each from Betul, Sagar, Tikamgarh.

The total tally in the state has reached 741, according to health officials.

According to a bulletin released by the Health Department on Tuesday night, the death toll has gone up to 53 in the state.