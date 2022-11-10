Indo-US economic partnership driven by common interest: Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal today highlighted the significant growth in India-US economic relations, driven by the common interest of promoting sustainability, emerging technologies, globally resilient supply chains, and small businesses.

He was virtually co-chairing a meeting of the India-US CEO Forum with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

This is the sixth time the forum has been convened since its reconstitution in December 2014 by the two governments of India and the US.

The forum continues to be an effective platform for dialogue across key sectoral themes and to identify areas for closer collaboration for the mutual benefit of both economies. Ambassador to the US also participated in the meeting.

Goyal reiterated the importance of such dialogues in giving momentum to the Indo-US economic partnership.

Secretary Raimondo thanked the Indian minister and others for their participation and insightful identification of common focus areas that will further bolster the bilateral partnership.

CEOs from the two sides commended the two governments for implementing transformative reforms and initiatives undertaken to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The CEOs, under the seven working groups, presented priority areas to create stronger partnerships and boost growth across various critical areas such as entrepreneurship and promoting small businesses, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defence, ICT and digital infrastructure, energy, water and environment, infrastructure and manufacturing, financial services and trade and investments, among others.

This dialogue will serve as the framework under which specific recommendations will be charted out during the 6th edition of the India-US CEO Forum, due to be held early next year.