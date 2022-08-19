Indiscipline in party won’t be tolerated: SAD disciplinary panel

Amid growing dissidence in the party over leadership, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) disciplinary committee, on Friday, said that indiscipline won’t be tolerated in the party at any cost.

The disciplinary committee, which held its first meeting under the chairmanship of former minister Sikander Singh Maluka, was attended by other members of the Committee including Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Mantar Singh Brar and Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi.

“Considering the issue of maintaining discipline in the party seriously, the disciplinary committee decided that indiscipline won’t be tolerated at any cost and those getting indulged in indiscipline will have to face strict action,” the SAD said.

After attending the meeting, Maluka said, “No institution can progress without discipline. It won’t be tolerated, if anyone will speak against the party with an intention of weakening the organisation.”

“The committee has considered some complaints it received and the process will continue in future meetings too,” he said, adding that if the disciplinary committee feels that an action is needed to be taken, then a show cause notice will be issued to the person against whom the complaint has been made and he will be given ample of time to place his version.

He further added that if the reply won’t be found satisfactory to the committee, then action will be taken accordingly.

The SAD leader also appealed to all the district and circle units that any anti-party activity, which comes to their knowledge, should be brought into the notice of the party head office, Chandigarh enclosed with proof, so that action can be taken against those indulged in indiscipline.