An IndiGo plane declared an emergency at the Delhi airport on Friday after one of its engines caught fire. The fire aroused in its engine, while it was at full speed on the runway at the time of taxiing, and sparks appeared “just before take-off”.

The Bengaluru-bound A320 aircraft had 184 people on board out of which 177 were passengers and seven were part of the crew. They returned to the bay at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, the source said.

A video on Twitter showed one of the plane’s engines on fire and sparks flying at the time of taxiing at the airport.

All passengers and crew on board IndiGo flight 6E-2131 are safe, the Delhi Police informed.

The incident took place around 9:45 pm on Friday night however the passengers were not immediately evacuated. The passengers got off the plane after 11 pm and we were shifted to another flight around midnight.

In a statement, IndiGo said, “An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced an engine stall during the take-off roll. The take-off was aborted, and the aircraft safely returned to the bay.”