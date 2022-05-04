India’s Services exports set new record of $254.4 billion in 2021-22.

The record achieved in 2021-22 beats the previous high of $213.2 billion in 2019-20. Also, Services exports hit an all-time monthly high of $26.9 billion in March 2022.

Telecommunications, computer, and information services, other business services and transport are the top contributors to Services exports during April-December 2021.

The overall exports (i.e. Services and Merchandise) touched $676.2 billion in the financial year 2021-2022 as both Services and Merchandise hit record high exports in the financial year 2021-2022. India’s overall exports were $526.6 billion and $497.9 billion in 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively, an official release today said.

India’s Merchandise exports had crossed the $400 billion milestone in the financial year 2021-2022 and stood at $421.8 billion which is a phenomenal increase of 44.6 per cent and 34.6 per cent over 2020-21 and 2019-20 respectively.