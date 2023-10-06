India’s reaction on US envoy Blome’s PoK visit: ‘Respect our sovereignty’

On Thursday, India reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir as a whole is a “integral part of India” and expressed its disapproval of US envoy to Pakistan David Blome’s visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir should be considered an essential part of India, according to our position, which is well-established, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated during the weekly media briefing. We kindly request that the international community uphold our territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The US authorities have been informed of our worries on the US ambassador’s coming to Pakistan, he continued.

Donald Blome traveled to Gilgit-Baltistan, which India believes to be a part of unreconciled Jammu and Kashmir, on a multi-day private trip in late September.

He went to a variety of recreation areas and UNDP-run projects that are still in progress. Blome also met with Rani Sanam Faryad and Sadia Danish, the deputy speaker and vice speaker, respectively, of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

The US representative has previously visited PoK. Blome met with Tanveer Ilyas, the Prime Minister named by Pakistan, in Muzaffarabad in October 2022.

In his remarks after laying a wreath in memory of the earthquake victims from 2005, he said that “during the 75 years of our partnership, the United States has always stood by Pakistan, particularly when it’s needed most.”

The US and its allies have repeatedly faced opposition from India over their recognition of Pakistan’s sovereignty over undivided Jammu and Kashmir.

However, when asked about how the US envoy to India, Ambassador Eric Garcetti, likened the American delegation’s Kashmir visit during G20 meetings to US envoy David Blome’s visit to Gilgit-Baltistan in PoK, MEA spokesperson said, “Regarding Ambassador Garcetti’s remarks, we do not believe it questions our position.”

It is not my job to react, Ambassador Garcetti had stated when speaking to the media on September 26 at a gathering hosted by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.