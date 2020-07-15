Continuing his daily agenda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, hit out at the Centre led by Narendra Modi government saying its foreign policy is in tatters and India is losing power and respect everywhere.

Former Congress President took to Twitter and said, “India’s global strategy is in tatters. We are losing power and respect everywhere and Government of India has no idea what to do,” attaching a The Hindu report with the tweet.

The news report claimed that Iran has decided to go ahead on its own in the construction of Chabahar-Zahedan railway line along the border with Afghanistan citing delays from Indian side in funding and starting the project.

India had signed an agreement with Iran to construct a rail line from Chabahar port to Zahedan in May 2016.

Chabahar, which lies on the Gulf of Oman, provides India with an easier land-sea route to Afghanistan. The Indian Government had committed $500 million to the development of Chabahar and offered to build a sprawling artery of roads and railways which is estimated to cost $15 billion.

50-year-old Gandhi has been critical of the government in the recent days and has been attacking the Centre over several issues including handling of Coronavirus crisis, the migrant labourers issue during lockdown, face off with China in Ladakh where India lost around 20 of its soldiers and economic fallout.