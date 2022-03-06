India’s first indigenous flying trainer completes set level trials

India’s first indigenous Flying Trainer HANSA-NG, designed and developed by CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories, Bangalore under the aegis of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, has successfully completed the sea level trials at Puducherry.

The aircraft was flown to Puducherry covering 140 nautical miles in one and half hours at a cruising speed of 155 km/hr on 19 February. The objectives of sea level trials were to evaluate handling qualities, climb/cruise performance, balked landing, structural performance including positive & negative G, power plant and other systems performance.

CSIR-NAL sources said that all the objectives of the sea level trials were met and aircraft had been ferried back to Bangalore yesterday after completing 18 hours flying at Puducherry. The aircraft was piloted by Wg. Cdr. K V Prakash and Wg. Cdr. Dilip Reddy of ASTE. The flight was monitored by CSIR-NAL designers and Wg. Cdr. Reeju Chakraborty as Flight Test Director from telemetry.

HANSA-NG is one of the most advanced flying trainer powered by Rotax Digital Control Engine with unique features like Just-In-Time Prepreg (JIPREG) Composite lightweight Airframe, Glass Cockpit, Bubble Canopy with wide panoramic view, electrically operated flaps etc. CSIR-NAL further said that HANSA-NG is designed to meet the Indian flying club needs and it is an ideal aircraft for Commercial Pilot Licensing (CPL) due to its low cost and low fuel consumption. NAL has already received more than 80 nos. of LoIs (Letter of Intents) from various flying clubs.

The Director, CSIR-NAL stated that a total 37 flights and 50 hours of flying have been completed, and few more flights will be conducted before getting Type Certification by DGCA. Type Certification is likely to be completed by April, 2022 and thereafter the manufacturing will be initiated with Public / Private Industry which will enhance the aerospace ecosystem under Atmanirbhar Bharat.