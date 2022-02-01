India’s daily Covid cases dip to 1.67 lakh, deaths surge to 1,192

A 20 percent dip in India’s new Covid cases was witnessed on Tuesday as 1.67 lakh new cases were recorded in last 24 hours even as Covid related deaths surged to a whopping 1,192, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The high daily death count in past 24 hours has pushed the number of total Covid-related deaths in the country to 4,14,69,499, as India continues to rank the second worst-hit by Covid in the world, following the US.

The high daily death count today, taking total deaths in the country to 4.96 lakh, includes a backlog of 638 deaths recorded in Kerala.

The daily positivity rate, which is the share of coronavirus tests that return positive — considered to be a key marker of the pandemic’s status — has dropped to 11.6 per cent from 15.7 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 15.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has reported a marginal decline at 17,43,059 which constitute 4.20 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 15,140 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 7,304 less than the day before, along with 39 fresh fatalities. The state has 2,07,350 active cases.

Delhi, in contrast, saw only 2,779 fresh cases on Monday, 24 per cent less than the previous day’s daily figure.

The national capital has been seeing a decline in daily infections after witnessing a peak on January 13, when it touched 28,867 daily cases.

In the south, Karnataka witnessed over 24,000 daily cases on Monday, with 10,000 from Bengaluru alone.

After reporting more than 50,000 fresh Covid-19 cases daily for the last few days, Kerala on Monday logged 42,154 new infections, pushing the state’s caseload to 60,25,669. Kerala’s death count backlog has been inflating the daily deaths for the past couple of days.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 166.68 crore doses, with over 75 per cent of India’s adult population achieving fully vaccination.

The recovery of 2,54,076 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,92,30,198. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.60 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 14,28,672 tests were conducted across the country, which took the total to 73.06 crore.

While the weekly positivity rate stood at 15.25 per cent, the daily positivity rate has come down to 11.69 per cent.

With the administration of over 61 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage reached 166.68 crore as of Tuesday morning.

More than 11.92 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.