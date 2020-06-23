India’s coronavirus tally rose to 440215 on Tuesday which includes 1,78,014 active cases and 2,48,189 recovered cases. The death toll due to the virus has reached 14,011.

In the light of increasing COVID-19 infections in the country, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the supply of 5 kilogram of free food grains to members of “priority households” and migrant workers by three months to address what she called “the hunger crisis” faced by some of the most “vulnerable people” in the country.

“Nearly three months since the country went into a strict lockdown, millions of Indians are at risk of slipping into poverty. The adverse impact on livelihoods has led to chronic food insecurity for both our urban and rural poor. In light of the current situation, food entitlements must be expanded to address the hunger crisis facing some of the most vulnerable people in the country,”

Globally, 9,074,624 people have been infected with the virus while 471,640 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.

As global coronavirus infections crossed nine million on Monday, the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic was accelerating.

“The pandemic is still accelerating,” WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual health forum organised by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Tedros said the greatest threat facing the world was not the virus itself, which has now killed over 465,000 people and infected nine million, but “the lack of global solidarity and global leadership.”

“We cannot defeat this pandemic with a divided world,” he said. “The politicisation of the pandemic has exacerbated it.”