With 68,898 new Coronavirus infections in 24 hours, India’s total Covid-19 case tally mounted to 2,905,823 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 54,849 with 983 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.

Out of the total cases, recoveries have crossed the 20 lakhmark and surged to 21,58,946 with 62,282 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to nearly 74.30 per cent. The actual caseload of the country is the active cases, which currently stands at 6,92,028, it said.

The case fatality rate, which is the proportion of people who die from the disease among individuals diagnosed, has dropped to 1.89 per cent, the Ministry said.

As many as 8,05,985 samples were tested on Thursday. India, with the third-highest number of Coronavirus cases in the world, has eight states where the number of cases is higher than one lakh each and account for 77.87 per cent of the total cases.

They includes Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total of 6,43,289 cases and 21,359 deaths; followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,61,435 cases and 6,239 deaths.