INDIA’s confusion: Priyanka Gandhi criticises G20, Shashi Tharoor praises

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the leader of the Congress, received criticism for using the term “inke G20” during a speech on Sunday. Shehzad Poonawalla, the national spokesperson for the BJP, noted on Monday that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is also divided over the G20, with Shashi Tharoor endorsing it and Priyanka Gandhi criticising it. Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, was criticised by Congressman Adhir Ranjan for attending the G20 dinner while Sukhwinder Sukhu was also there. “This is the result of lacking a vision or mission. Just foolish oppositions and contradictions,” poked fun at India from Poonawalla

Priyanka Gandhi said that there was flooding at the G20 location on Sunday. Priyanka referred to the G20 as “inke G20” as she claimed that it was sort of God’s intervention to the government’s arrogance. Don’t be so proud; this country made you the leaders; put the country and its public ahead of everything, Priyanka added. “I thought of something that the population of the country could not speak because of fear.

Priyanka Vadra and her party have every right to be resentful and critical, but take a look at what she says about the “INKA G20” summit: Are such programmes “inka” or “unka” or Bharat Ka?This stems from a family’s ingrained belief that “Jo Desh Ka woh inke parivar ka”—and she is merely manifesting it!—is the answer to all problems. stated Shehzad.

Advertisement

Amitabh Kant received appreciation from Congressman Shashi Tharoor for the Delhi Declaration consensus, which he described as a great moment for India. However, Tharoor criticised the administration for failing to invite Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, to the G20 dinner and also criticised the “shutdown of Delhi” for three days.

Congressman Shashi Tharoor commended Amitabh Kant for the Delhi Declaration consensus, which he called a tremendous occasion for India. The president of the Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, was not invited to the G20 dinner, and Tharoor blasted the “shutdown of Delhi” for three days.