Indians in Ukraine advised not to move to any border posts

The government today advised Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine to exercise caution at all times and not move to any border posts to exit the country without prior coordination with Indian officials at border posts.

As various Ukrainian cities came under attack by Russian forces, the Indian Embassy in Kiev issued a fresh advisory, saying the situation at various border checkpoints was sensitive and the mission was working continuously with Indian embassies in neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of Indian citizens. The embassy was finding it extremely difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation, the advisory said.

The embassy particularly advised those staying in the eastern part of Ukraine to continue to remain in their current places of residence and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible.

“All those currently in the Eastern sector are requested to continue to remain in their current places of residence until further instructions, maintain calm, and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible, with whatever food, water and amenities available and remain patient and avoid unnecessary movement,” the advisory read.

“We once again remind you to exercise caution at all times, be aware of your surroundings and the recent developments,” it added.

The advisory asked Indian nationals to stay in western cities of Ukraine instead of reaching border checkpoints. “Please note, staying in western cities of Ukraine with access to water, food, accommodation and basic amenities is relatively safer and advisable compared to reaching border checkpoints without being fully abreast of the situation,” it said.

There are nearly 20000 Indians in Ukraine, including some 18000 students.

Meanwhile, Air India is operating four flights to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine. Two flights will be sent to bordering Romania and one to Hungary and another has already left for the evacuation process.