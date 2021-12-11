Indian woman scientists gets Ramanujan Price for young Mathematicians from developing countries

A young Indian woman Scientist is awarded the 2021 DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from developing countries for her outstanding work in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra.

The prestigious Ramanujan Prize is given annually to an eminent Mathematician who is less than 45 years of age who has conducted outstanding research in developing countries by the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), Trieste and is sponsored by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India.

Professor Neena Gupta who received the award as a mathematician at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata is the third woman to receive the Ramanujan Prize. The Prize was first awarded in 2005 and is administered by the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) jointly with the Department of Science and Technology and International Mathematical Union (IMU).

Professor Gupta’s solution for solving the Zariski cancellation problem, a fundamental problem in Algebraic Geometry, earned her the 2014 Young Scientists Award of the Indian National Science Academy, who described her solution as ‘one of the best works in algebraic geometry in recent years done anywhere’. The problem was posed by one of the most eminent founders of modern Algebraic Geometry, Oscar Zariski, in 1949, said a senior officer of the Department of Science and Technology.