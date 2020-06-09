Indian Railways has informed the State governments on Tuesday that it shall continue to provide Shramik Special train within 24 hours after the demand is received from the states.

Railway Ministry has requested State Governments to indicate their requirements about Shramik Special Trains and see that projected demand for movement of residual persons by rail mode is well chalked out and determined.

In this regards, the Chairman Railway Board wrote letters to the States on May 20 and June 3 and emphasised that “Indian Railways will provide the desired number of Shramik Special trains immediately within 24 hours of the request”.

Today also a letter has been sent to Chief Secretaries of the States emphasizing the same.

Indian Railways has also assured that it will provide additional Shramik Special trains for any requirement given in future also. It will also meet any additional demand that may arise over and above the projections given, at a short notice.

It is to be noted that the Supreme Court had on May 28 issued directions for return of willing migrant workers to their native places.

So far, more than 4347 Shramik Special services have been operated by Indian Railways to transport approximately 60 lakh persons to their destination states. Shramik trains are being run since 1st May 2020, Ministry of Railways said.