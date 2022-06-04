Indian Railways to charge for the luggage exceeding ‘Permissible’ limits

Indian Railways will now levy hefty penalties to travelers for carrying luggage exceeding the permissible limit. In case you are caught carrying excess luggage without booking the same, you will now have to shell out six times more than the normal rates.

According to the rules, the passengers can carry heavy luggage – ranging from 40 kg to 70 kg – in the train compartment with them depending on the class they are traveling in. If there is extra baggage, the passenger may have to pay extra charges.

Class Free allowance Marginal allowance Maximum quantity permitted AC First Class 70 Kgs 15 Kgs 150 Kgs AC 2-Tier sleeper/First class 50 Kgs 10 Kgs 100 Kgs AC 3-tier sleeper/AC chair car 40 Kgs 10 Kgs 40 Kgs Sleeper class 40 Kgs 10 Kgs 80 Kgs Second class 35 Kgs 10 Kgs 70 Kgs

The minimum charge for luggage is Rs 30. The Indian Railways has fixed the luggage rates according to the coach you are traveling in. If you are traveling in AC first class, you can carry luggage up to 70 kgs; for AC 2-Tier, it is 50 kg; and for AC 3-tier, it is 40 kg.

For the sleeper class, the limit is up to 40 kgs and 35 kgs for the second class. While Booking your luggage the passenger should present the luggage at the luggage office of the booking station at least 30 minutes before the departure time.

You can also book the luggage in advance while booking tickets. The Railways Ministry has urged people to travel with minimum required luggage. The ministry tweeted in Hindi which roughly translates to – “If the luggage is more, the pleasures of the journey will be reduced! Do not carry excess luggage while traveling on trains. In case of excess baggage, book the luggage with help.”