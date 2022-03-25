Indian Navy safeguarding country’s interests with resolve & tenacity: President

President Ram Nath Kovind today lavished fulsome praise on the Indian Navy saying the force has consistently evolved to safeguard the country’s extensive maritime interests with resolve and tenacity.

”The Indian Navy over the years has emerged as a combat ready, credible and cohesive force, and is the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ in the Indian Ocean Region,” he noted on the occasion of presentation of President’s Colour to INS Valsura at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

The President, who is the supreme commander of the armed forces, noted that the Indian Navy was continuously enhancing its strength keeping in mind the long-term perspective plans and towards meeting the expanding range of missions.

The naval ships and submarines were equipped with state-of-the-art and sophisticated electronics, weapons and sensors, which were key enablers and integral to its combat-worthiness and other operations.

He expressed confidence that INS Valsura would continue to equip the officers and sailors with the requisite skill-set to ensure combat worthiness of complex weaponry, electronics and IT equipment fitted onboard ships and submarines.

Pointing to the fact that INS Valsura was commissioned as a Torpedo Training School during World War II to enhance capability of the Royal Indian Navy, the President said that over the last 79 years, it has transformed into a premier technical training institution.

He noted that it was entrusted with the vital role of skilling the sea warriors to maintain complex weaponry and electrical equipment onboard ships and submarines.

The President said that it is a matter of great pride to bestow the President’s Colour to INS Valsura in recognition of its exceptional service rendered to the nation, in peace and during war.