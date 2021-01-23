On Thursday, at around 0600 hrs, based on an internal input, Indian Navy undertook a Medical evacuation onboard the Singaporean merchant vessel MV Eagle Tampa.

Based on the internal inputs as received at the Joint Operations Center (JOC) at Headquarters Western Naval Command regarding the medical emergency onboard the Singapore flag merchant, the Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) was executed by the Indian Navy.

The merchant vessel, which was 18 nautical miles off the coast of Mumbai, reported a patient, Ms Geetha Selvaraja, a 34-year-old Malaysian citizen, to be suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease and was having trouble in breathing.

Attempts by ship’s agent M/s JM Baxi & Co to transfer the patient to a tug failed due to high swell in the sea. The patient being unconscious, added much to the complexity of the transfer.

In pursuant, to confirm two failed attempts to transfer the patient to the tug, an Indian Naval Seaking helicopter from INS Shikra was scrambled for this MEDEVAC. The IN helicopter picked up the patient from the ship and returned to INS Shikra at about 0950 hrs.

Ms Geetha Selvaraja (the patient) was then later transferred to Saifee hospital by a private ambulance as reported.

