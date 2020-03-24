In the wake of coronavirus scare in the country, the Indian Navy has issued guidelines for personnel to work from home while meeting requirements of essential operations, the force said on Tuesday.

In an advisory for its men, the Navy said that “personnel not on duty to be available on telephone and required to close up at short notice”.

Only personnel required to render essential services would be deployed in their respective units during the lockdown period.

The guidelines are issued based on the prevalent government directives, said a senior Indian Navy officer.

The force stated that all essential offices and positions such as the war room, communication centres and others will continue to be function in fully capacity.

It also said that coastal security and harbour patrols will continue with full manpower.

However, for sailing ships, guidelines have been issued for “necessary screening of personnel prior to departure as well as continuous monitoring at sea”.

It pointed out that all mission-based deployments like in the Gulf of Oman, to re-assure Indian flagged vessels operating/transiting through the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman following maritime security incidents in the region will function will full capacity.

Starting March, the Navy had announced the postponement of its biggest multilateral naval exercise – Milan2020 — in the Indian Ocean due to coronavirus outbreak outside China and increase in numbers of cases in India.

The multi-nation naval exercise was to be staged off the Vizag coast from March 19, with participation of 41 countries, bringing together maritime forces from all over the region and beyond.