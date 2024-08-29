Indian Navy-led team to investigate Shivaji statue collapse

A joint technical committee headed by the Indian Navy with representatives from the Maharashtra government and technical experts is being formed to investigate the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue installed at Rajkot Fort, Sindhudurg, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

The statue was unveiled on 4th December, 2023 as part of the Navy Day celebrations, conducted for the first time in Sindhudurg to honour the legacy of the Maratha Navy and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj towards maritime defence and security, and its historical linkage with the modern Indian Navy.

The project was conceptualised and steered by the Indian Navy, in coordination with the State Government which also provided funding for it. The statue fell subsequent to exceptional weather conditions in the region on 26 August.

The Indian Navy remains committed to assisting in all measures to repair, restore, and reinstate the statue at the earliest, the Defence Ministry said.