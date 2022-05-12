Indian monument the most searched for UNESCO Heritage Site in the world

Nobody in this world is not mesmerised to see beauty of the Taj Mahal it is world-famous for its architecture and beauty The uniqueness of the Taj Mahal lies in some truly remarkable innovations carried out by the horticulture planners and architects of Shah Jahan.

One such genius plan is the placing of the tomb at one end of the quadripartite garden rather than in the exact centre, which added rich depth and perspective to the distant view of the monument.

Already registered in the seven wonders of the world it now most searches UNESCO world heritage site

Travel website Zitango created a list of over 100 UNESCO World Heritage sites and analysed search data to find the average monthly search volume for each one, in every country of the world. This search volume data shows how many times per month, on average, people search for the phrase—say “Taj Mahal”—in each country.

The stunning Taj Mahal in Agra was found to be the most searched for UNESCO World Heritage site, with 1.4 million searched every month. In second place is Machu Picchu in Peru, followed by Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

When filtered by region, the Taj Mahal won by a landslide in Asia—it is the most searched in almost half the countries in the continent. In Africa, the Taj Mahal is the third most-searched-for site, while in North and Central America, it is the second. For Americans, Machu Picchu is first on the list, followed by the Taj Mahal, Stonehenge in England, Easter Island in Chile, and the Great Wall of China.

Here’s the full list of the 10 most-searched-for UNESCO World Heritage sites:

1. Taj Mahal, India

2. Machu Picchu, Peru

3. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

4. Yellowstone National Park, U.S

5. Stonehenge, England

6. Statue of Liberty, U.S

7. Petra, Jordan

8. Cinque Terre, Italy

9. Palace of Versailles, France

10. Chichén Itzá, Mexico