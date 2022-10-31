Indian forest officials rescue elephant calf from Nepal

Indian forest officials, on Monday, rescued a nine-month-old elephant calf from Nepal and brought back the lone wild animal in to Gorumara National Park in West Bengal for observation and required medical treatment, a forest official said.

“The nine-month-old male calf was separated from its herd. The calf was roaming in forests of Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining forests of Kurseong division in Darjeeling district,” Chief Conservator of Forest , Wildlife ( North) Rajendra Jakhar, told The Statesman.

“The departmental officials were keeping a close watch on the calf for last fifteen days. At least four attempts were made to unite it with different herds, however it couldn’t merge with any of them,” CCF Mr Jakhar added.

“Of late it started to enter human habitations. The department always drove it to nearest forest areas. However, two days ago it crossed into Nepal following the traditional migration route of the elephants. It appeared that calf might not survive long in unknown territory on its own, so Nepal forest counter parts were contacted to keep watch on the calf. The calf was rescued finally,” Mr Jakhar added.

“West Bengal forest officials today received the elephant and it is being kept at Gorumara National Park for the time being,” he informed.

“We have rescued the elephant with the help of Nepal forest officials. In fact, the Nepal officials rescued the elephant and informed us. Today they handed it over to us. We are thankful to Nepal government for cooperation. Today’s cooperation has proved that this is an ‘Asian elephant’. The calf is stable apparently,” said additional divisional forest officer, who went to bring back the elephant calf said today.

Sources said the elephant was at Neopania village close to Kolabari forest, where elephants generally wait there before crossing the border and entering into Bahundangi of Jhapa district in Easter Nepal.

As the elephant calf entered some villages in Kakarvitta in Nepal curious people took its photos and videos which have gone viral even in Indian part.