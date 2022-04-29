Indian Embassy to prepare list of students to go back to China

After initial reservations China is now willing to facilitate the travel of Indian students studying in the Chinese universities. The Indian Embassy in China has said that China would allow Indian students back to China after assessing their case individually.

On 25th April Indian external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar met the state councilor and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and raised the issue of stranded Indian students who were unable to go back to China to take the classes. The meeting was fruitful and led to change in the Chinese stance.

The Indian students especially the medical students are facing problems to go back to China. They had come to India after the outbreak of Corona. Now that the campus is open and physical classrooms are functional the medical students want to attend the classes there. Notably, the medical students need lab and practical training to complete their degree courses.

Earlier when the Chinese government stopped all students from attending classes the Indian government retaliated by cancelling tourist visas of Chinese nationals. Now that China is agreed to take back the Indian students the Indian Embassy would coordinate the return of the students. It would prepare the list of the Indian students who wish to return to China for studies. The Embassy would share that list with the Chinese officials.

The Indian Embassy has already sprung into action and asked the Indian students to fill up a Google form by May 8, 2022 and furnish the required information.

The Embassy in its communiqué said, “once the collated information is shared with the Chinese side they would consult relevant Chinese departments to verify the list and indicate whither the identified students can travel to China to complete the course. This coordination process would be carried out in a time bound manner.

The China however has laid strict Caovid-19 guidelines which the students travelling to China would have to adhere and bear all expenses related to preventive measures.