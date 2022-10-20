Indian Embassy ask all Indians to leave Ukraine

Taking into account the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, the Indian government issued an advisory on Wednesday for its nationals to avoid unnecessary travel to the war torn country.

The advisory was issued through the special official handle of Indian government to update information of Ukraine situation.

According to the advisory issued by the Embassy of India in Kyiv (Ukraine), the India citizens, including students currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means.

Indian embassy’s advisory sites deteriorating security situation and the recent escalation of hostilities.